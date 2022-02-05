Kohli told us about basics, interaction has lifted our morale ahead of U19 WC final: Yash Dhull

St John's [Antigua], February 5 (ANI): India skipper Yash Dhull on Friday said that it was an amazing feeling to interact with Virat Kohli ahead of the high-profile summit clash against England in the ongoing U19 World Cup.

India will lock horns against England in the summit clash on Saturday. Ahead of the final, Kohli had interacted with the members of the U19 squad on Thursday. Kohli had also won the U19 World Cup in 2008 as he had led the Indian side.

"Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him," Dhull said while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

In the semi-final against Australia, Dhull had scored a century. He became just the third Indian after Kohli and Unmukht Chand to score a century in the history of the U19 World Cup.



"The morale is high, everyone is excited about the game. We will enter the contest with a positive frame of mind. England played a close match against Afghanistan, we will make our own game plans. We will look to carry our form into the final. Our spinners are nice, we will look to execute our plans," said Dhull.

"Everyone is ready to give their 100 per cent, we will enter the final with a positive mindset. We are here to represent the country. We have gotten more experienced, we now know the value of time and how to prepare mentally for big games. Our game has also improved, we have learnt how to deal with pressure," he added.

Earlier, Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 and he had missed the group-stage games against Uganda and Ireland.

"It was a tough time, we were mentally strong then and we knew that we will give our 100 per cent when we go back to the field. England plays a dominating brand of cricket and they do not leave attacking cricket even if they lose wickets. We will look to follow our plans and bowl as many dot balls as possible," said Dhull.

"We will see the wicket and we will make our game plan accordingly. We will take the final as just another game. It is a game, we will give our 100 per cent and we are confident that the result will go our way. (ANI)

