Kohli's decision to step down as Test skipper personal, BCCI respects it immensely: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India's Test skipper is a "personal one".

Ganguly's remarks came after Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years. The BCCI President also said the board respects Kohli's decision.

"Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly tweeted.



Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy came a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday.

Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

A day after Kohli was removed as the ODI captain, BCCI President Ganguly told ANI that he had indeed spoken to Virat regarding the leadership change adding, that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy.

However, Kohli held a press conference before Team India geared up to depart for South Africa. In this, the former white-ball skipper contradicted Ganguly saying he was never asked to leave the T20I captaincy adding that even regarding the ODI captaincy, the communication could have been better.

Coming back to Kohli's Test captaincy, the former skipper's biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40).

Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.

Kohli had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets. (ANI)