Kohli's poor form continues, dismissed for three runs in second Test against NZ

Christchurch [New Zealand], Feb 29 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's lean patch continued on Saturday as he was dismissed for just three runs in the ongoing first day of the second Test against New Zealand.

He was sent back to the pavilion by Tim Southee as the Kiwi had him adjudged leg-before wicket. After the dismissal, Kohli opted for a review, but it proved unsuccessful.

Kohli has now used Decision Review System (DRS) on 13 occasions in Tests after being given out LBW and only two of them have been successful.

In his last five innings in international cricket, Kohli has managed to score just 48 runs.

In the first Test against New Zealand, Kohli managed to score just 21 runs.

On the tour to New Zealand so far, the Indian skipper went past the fifty-run mark just once.

In the ODI series, Kohli registered just 75 runs while in the T20I leg, the skipper scored 105 runs from four matches. (ANI)

