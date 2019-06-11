Indian skipper Virat Kohli with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.
Kohli's reunion with Viru and Master blaster

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:43 IST

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter shared a picture of himself with legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and former aggressive opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday.
"Some pictures indeed are special @sachin_rt @virendersehwag," Kohli wrote a caption tagging Tendulkar and Sehwag on Twitter.
Kohli shared the dressing room with both the Indian batsman in the 2011 winning World Cup journey. Kohli after winning the World Cup title said that the team has won the cup for the legend Tendulkar and as he carried the burden of a nation on his shoulders for 28 years.
Kohli has been making headlines recently due to his gesture towards Australian cricketer Steve Smith.
As India and Australia locked horns at The Oval in London today, Indian batsmen, including Kohli, were smashing the Australian bowlers for runs. In between the overs, Smith was sent to the boundary line. It was at that time some Indian fans started booing at him and chanted "cheater, cheater".
Kohli, who was batting at that time, took notice of it and was clearly not happy with the fans' gestures. Showing his classy side, the Indian captain turned towards the stand and gestured at the fans to cheer for Smith and not boo at him.
The Indian skipper's act was appreciated by Smith, who came up to him, shook his hand and patted him on the back during the drinks break.
Kohli's heartfelt gesture won him plenty of plaudits on social media.
In the ongoing World Cup India has won their both the matches and will next play against New Zealand on June 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:37 IST

iocl