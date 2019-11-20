Kolkata: Drive against black marketing of tickets ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test match, Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) on Wednesday maintained a watch around the Eden Gardens and conducted a drive against black marketing of tickets.

As many as six people were arrested during the drive and 38 tickets were seized from their possession. All of them were taken to Maidan police station.

India will compete against Bangladesh for the second Test match from November 22. (ANI)

