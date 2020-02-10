Kolkata Knight Riders appoint James Foster fielding coach

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday appointed James Foster their fielding coach for the upcoming 2020 edition of the game.

Foster will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before IPL 2019.

"ANNOUNCEMENT Welcome aboard, James Foster!! The former keeper has been named #KKR's fielding coach for #IPL2020 #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #Cricket @JamesFoster07," KKR tweeted.



The 39-year-old played 11 ODIs, 7 Tests and five T20Is for England from 2001 to 2009. He made his Test debut against India in 2001 at Mohali. He retired from competitive cricket in 2018 and took up coaching assignments thereafter.

The former wicket-keeper batsman will join the KKR coaching staff headed by Brendon McCullum. KKR finished at the fifth spot in the last season of the IPL. They have last won the title in 2014. (ANI)

