Kolkata Knight Riders appoints Chandrakant Pandit as head coach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday announced former Indian cricketer and reputed domestic cricket coach Chandrakant Pandit as its new head coach.

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum was serving as the side's head coach till IPL 2022 but had to quit after being appointed as England men's team head coach in Tests.

"We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit," tweeted Kolkata Knight Riders.



Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said in a statement, "We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one."

Accepting the new challenge, Chandrakant Pandit said, "It is a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

Notably, Chandrakant Pandit had guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year in June. He has also led Mumbai and Vidarbha to Ranji Trophy triumphs as well. (ANI)

