Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday announced the departure of the head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich.

South Africa all-rounder Kallis had been with the team for nine years. In October 2015, he was appointed as the head coach of KKR. After he took charge as head coach, the team made three consecutive playoff appearances.

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, KKR finished at the fifth position and lost the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories," ESPNcricinfo quoted Kallis as saying.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand," ESPNcricinfo quoted team CEO Venky Mysore as saying.

Former Australian batsman Simon Katich was also appointed around the same time as Kallis.

Before joining KKR, he was working with the Carribean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders and guided them to win the two consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018. (ANI)

