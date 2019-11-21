Kolkata: Tata Centre turns pink to pay tribute to day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh, the Tata Centre turned pink to pay tribute to the longest format of the game on Wednesday evening.

This is being done as the Test match will be played with a pink ball unlike the red ball used traditionally.

In order to raise the awareness about the Test, 3D mapping was done on the Tata Centre covering an area of 3500 sq ft. It relates various anecdotes from Test cricket with visuals that include the building being filled with cricket balls, the stadium, wickets being knocked over and images of Indian greats.

The mapping was done from three levels of 25, 40 and 50 feet with some extensions reaching up to 65 feet. This is the first 3D mapping of a building in the city. The mapping has four sequences of a minute each.

Various other landmarks like the Big Ben on Laketown, the Elliot Park and Shahid Minar have all been lit up with a pink light for the occasion.

India registered an emphatic win in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs and will now face Bangladesh in the second Test under lights at Eden Gardens from November 22. (ANI)

