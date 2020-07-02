Kookaburra balls to be used in 2020-21 Sheffield Shield: Cricket Australia

Melbourne [Australia], July 2 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Kookaburra balls will be used for Sheffield Shield matches in the 2020-21 season as the body decides to drop Dukes balls from the competition.

CA has used both Kookaburra and Dukes balls in the Shield competition since the 2016-17 season.

Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach, said reverting to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the "consistent examination" of their players over a full season.

"The introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the lead up to overseas Ashes series where the Dukes is used so well by our English opponents. We have been happy with how the ball has performed when used in Australian conditions over the past four seasons," Roach said in a statement.

"We do, however, feel that reverting to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the consistent examination of our players over a full season that CA and the States are presently seeking. The Kookaburra is the ball used for international cricket in Australia and many parts of the world and we see benefits this season of maximising our use of it," he added.

Roach further stated that spinners had a "less of a role" during Sheffield Shield matches played with Duke balls and is hoping the change will bring a "positive benefit".

"We have noted that spin bowlers in the Sheffield Shield have been playing less of a role in recent seasons, most notably in games when the Dukes ball is in use. We need spinners bowling in first-class cricket and we need our batters facing spin. We hope that the change to one ball will have a positive benefit here. We see a definite opportunity to reintroduce the Dukes ball at some stage in the future," he said. (ANI)

