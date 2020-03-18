KSCA asks administrative staff to work from home

Karnataka [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has asked its administrative staff to work from home until further order amid coronavirus outbreak.

KSCA has taken various measures to mitigate the risk of spreading coronavirus. The association had already closed down all section of the sports centre and also given off to all the sports centre staff from March 14.

"Ksca had already closed down all section of the sports centre and also given off to all the sports centre staff w.e.f 14th March 2020. Further to that, now it is decided that most of the KSCA administrative staff will be working from home until further orders," KSCA Treasurer and official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

"All the KSCA employees have been advised strictly to be at home and should not travel and be available on phones and mails. However skeleton staff will be deputed at KSCA to make sure ongoing works like grounds maintenance, regular maintenance etc., is not affected," he added. (ANI)

