KSL: Harmanpreet Kaur joins up with Lancashire Thunder squad

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday joined up with Lancashire Thunder squad ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.

England left-arm spinner Alexandra Hartley took to her Instagram story to share the picture of her teammate and Thunder skipper Kate Cross and Kaur, saying, "They are home."



In 2017, Kaur signed with Thunder for KSL. Apart from Kaur, Smriti Mandhana will return while all-rounder Deepti Sharma will debut for Western Storm.

The fourth edition of the tournament will also see batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues playing for Yorkshire Diamonds in her maiden stint at the UK-based league.

KSL will begin on August 6, with Thunder and Southern Vipers playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

