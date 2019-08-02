KSL: Sophie Molineux withdraws from Southern Vipers

Southampton [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux on Friday withdrew from Southern Vipers after suffering an injury ahead of the Kia Super League (KSL), starting August 6.

Molineux's teammate and leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington will replace her in the squad as an overseas player competing in the tournament for the first time.

"We're all disappointed that Sophie has had to withdraw from the KSL but we're very lucky to get a replacement of Amanda's quality. She's a hugely talented leg-spinner and will offer something different to our squad this summer," Director of Women's Cricket and former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards said in a statement.

The tournament will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars, Western Storm, and Yorkshire Diamonds - playing against each other in a home and away basis.

Following is the updated Southern Vipers' squad:

Tamsin Beaumont (c), Danielle Wyatt, Tash Farrant, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Issy Wong, Fi Morris.

KSL will begin on August 6, with Southern Vipers and Lancashire Thunder playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

