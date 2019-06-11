KSL: Suzie Bates, Tamsin Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt rejoin Southern Vipers

West End (Hampshire) [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Suzie Bates, Tamsin Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt have rejoined the Southern Vipers for the upcoming 2019 Kia Super League (KSL).

An announcement made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) put forward the allocations for the fourth year of the competition, Southern Vipers' statement said.

England international players Beaumont and Wyatt, who joined the squad in 2018 for the first time, will return to the Ageas Bowl for this year's campaign.

"I'm really excited to be back with the Southern Vipers for another season. Although last year was disappointing, we learned lots and everyone is looking forward to getting back to winning ways this year," Beaumont said.

Beaumont boasts an excellent record in ODI cricket, amassing more than 2000 runs. She was a key player in England's World Cup 2017 winning side. During her first year with the Vipers in 2018, the right-hander scored 198 runs in seven KSL matches.

Wyatt, who made her England debut in 2010, has featured in more than 150 T20I and ODI fixtures. The all-rounder has 1,299 T20I runs and 46 wickets under her belt.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has been part of the team since the inception of the tournament and led the side last year, will compete as an overseas player.

"I'm so happy to be coming back to the Southern Vipers for my fourth season - it's such a great place to play and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success again this summer," Bates said.

The Kiwi player, one of the best power-hitters, has 4,392 runs and 74 wickets in 121 ODI matches. She also has 3100 runs and 49 wickets in 111 T20Is. The all-rounder has been a key player of Vipers throughout the last three KSL campaigns as she helped the team to win the title in the inaugural event in 2016.

"We're delighted to be welcoming Suzie, Tammy and Danni back to the Southern Vipers for KSL 2019. We're so lucky to have world-class players of their calibre who bring so much to our squad. It's such an exciting summer for the women's game and we all can't wait for it to start," said Charlotte Edwards, Director of Women's Cricket.

This year's KSL edition will start on August 6 and will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Western Storm, Surrey Stars, Yorkshire Diamonds, Southern Vipers - playing each other twice in a league format.

The top three teams qualify for finals day on September 1, with the second and third-placed sides competing for the chance to face the first-placed league winners in the final. Southern Vipers, Western Storm and Surrey Stars have won the tournament once each in 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively. (ANI)

