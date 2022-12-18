Kuldeep brings in variety, something different: KL Rahul

Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 18(ANI): Kuldeep Yadav bagged eight wickets in the match to guide India to a 188-run win over Bangladesh in the fifth and final day of the first Test match being played here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav had a five-wicket haul in the first innings and went on to scalp three in the second innings to emerge the 'Player of the Match' and help India take a 1-0 lead in two-match Test series.

"About Rohit, we will get to know in the next day or two even I am not aware as I was focused on playing this Test match and that call because he took five wickets looks like good now but you would be writing completely different things if it did not happen. It is just a gut feeling that I try to go in as a captain. Try and read the situation and I felt there was not much for finger spinners much. We did bowl Ash first but even Ash thought that there wasn't much help from the wicket so I thought Kuldeep will bring in a different variety and that is why we played Kuldeep on a pitch like this. He brings in variety, he brings in something different and that paid off so I am happy," said KL Rahul in the post-match press conference.



Indian bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 150 runs and that helped their side take a 254-run lead. In the second innings while chasing a huge target of 513 runs Bangladesh team did get off to a flying start but were ultimately bowled out for 324 as Indian bowlers proved to be too good for them.

"There are areas where we can improve but I will take the win. Everyone has performed. Everyone has done their job. Yes, the guys who played well have put their hands up and taken those good days and made it valuable for the team. Kuldeep bowled well in the first innings, Siraj bowled well in the first innings and the guys who did not pick wickets also did a good job. They supported the bowlers really well. Same way in the second innings Axar bowled really well. Ash and Kuldeep really kept the pressure on. Umesh and Siraj bowled some really good spells kept the pressure really tight and beat the bat a couple of times and it was unfortunate but it was a really good performance we wanted to do as a team. The batters who got starts and got a couple of wickets and bowled well looking forward to the next Test match. Hopefully, as a team, we can do a good job and what's important is to perform in Test matches. I ideally want all of us to perform and whoever has good days can turn those performances into match-winning performances and that's what really matters," said KL Rahul.

India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and have also climbed to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 behind Australia. (ANI)

