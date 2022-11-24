Kuldeep, Shahbaz replace Dayal, Jadeja in ODI series against Bangladesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been named as replacements for Yash Dayal and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December.

"Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team," The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in an official statement.

"Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand," it further read.



Currently a member of India's ODI team for the three-match series in New Zealand, Shahbaz made his international debut during the home ODIs against South Africa in September. He has been in excellent form in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.87 over 51.2 overs. Additionally, he has made two half-centuries with the bat lower in the order.

Jadeja, 33, was forced to withdraw from India's Asia Cup campaign after the group stages in order to undergo surgery for a chronic knee problem. Jadeja missed the whole T20 World Cup, despite India coach Rahul Dravid's initial optimism that he may recuperate in time to participate in India's campaign.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik.



India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen. (ANI)

