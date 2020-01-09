Kuldeep Yadav bats for 'classic' five-day Test cricket

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): India spinners Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday opposed the idea of four-day Test cricket saying that he does not want any tinkering with the 'classic' five-day Test.

"To be very honest, I will prefer a five-day Test cricket. It is made for five days and I will not want any changes in that. I think it is better to keep the classic thing classic," Yadav said in a press conference here.

India is gearing up for the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka. The hosts won the second T20I match by seven wickets after the first game was abandoned due to rain.

Revealing his strategy in the second T20I, Yadav said he was trying to keep the ball away from the batsmen as Holkar Cricket Stadium is small ground.

"When you are playing in a small ground like Indore, we tend to plan something different compared to when playing in Nagpur or any other big ground. My plan was to keep the ball away from them because of the size of the ground," Yadav, who picked two wickets in the match, said.

"I bowled a couple of balls within the stumps but they are not that effective at that time. I was trying to ball away from them and make them miss-time the ball and that is why I got the wicket of Kusal Perera," he added.

Indian pacers have dominated their opponents in the recent matches and the previous game was no different. Shardul Thakur picked three in an over to throttle Sri Lanka's batting line-up.

Yadav said team's fast bowlers have allowed spinners to take chances in the match.

"Fast bowlers are performing very well, in Test cricket as well they are delivering good performances and with this, there not much load on the spinners and the last game was the same," Yadav said.

"...Sometimes, when the fast bowlers concede runs then you have to be defensive but the way they have been performing, we can take our chances. So, this is a big opportunity which the spinners have got when fast bowlers are bowling well," he added.

The third T20I will be played on January 10. (ANI)

