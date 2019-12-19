Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian cricketer to take two ODI hat trick

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first Indian cricketer to take two hat-tricks in the International cricket.

The left-handed bowler achieved the feat during ongoing second One Day International against West Indies.

Yadav in his eight over dismissed in-form batsman Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) to etch his name in the annals of glorious history.

The 25-year-old Yadav so far has 99 wickets in the ODI format and is just one wicket away from reaching another milestone. Yadav ended the match with the figures of 3-52.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma became the leading run-scorer in the 50-over format in 2019.

Sharma went on to register his seventh century in this calendar year and as a result, he surpassed Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

The 32-year-old Sharma so far has 1382 runs in the ODI format in 2019 while Kohli has 1292 runs to his credit. (ANI)

