Kuldeep Yadav completes 200 international wickets

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed 200 wickets in international cricket on Thursday.

The 28-year-old spinner achieved this landmark during India's second ODI match against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In the match, Kuldeep took three wickets while giving away only 51 runs in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.10. He took key wickets of Kusal Mendis (34), Charith Asalanka (15) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (2).

In 107 matches, Kuldeep has taken 200 wickets at an average of 23.80 and an economy rate of 4.96. His best bowling figures are 8/113.

The spinner has represented India in eight Test matches, in which he has taken 34 wickets at an average of 21.55 and an economy rate of 3.43.



Kuldeep has also played 74 ODIs for India, in which he has taken 122 wickets at an average of 28.00 and an economy rate of 5.19. His best bowling figures in the format are 6/25.

He has also played 25 T20Is in which he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 14.02 and an economy rate of 6.89. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/24.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 215 after electing to bat first.

Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando impressed, scoring a fine knock of 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis (34) and Dunith Wellalage (32) also played some solid knocks for the visitors, but not really enough to get them to a comfortable total.

Mohammed Siraj took 3/30, while Umran Malik ended with figures of 2/48. Axar Patel also took a wicket.

(ANI)



