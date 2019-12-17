Kyle Jamieson replaces injured Lockie Ferguson

London [UK], Dec 17 (ANI): New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has been named as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Ferguson was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series on Monday after he sustained a right calf-muscle tendon strain. He picked the injury during the first Test against Australia which the latter won by 296 runs on Sunday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it is an 'exciting opportunity' for Jamieson, who is an uncapped Auckland pace bowler.

"It's an exciting opportunity for Kyle who has impressed in the Plunket Shield domestic four-day competition. We've also been really encouraged by his progress in the NZC winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

"Standing at over two metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers," he added.

Talking about Ferguson, Stead said, "We're all absolutely gutted for Lockie. He'd worked really hard to earn his Test debut and to have it cruelly halted by injury was truly unlucky. He'll return home to begin his recovery with an eye to India's tour of New Zealand starting in late January."

The second Test between New Zealand and Australia is scheduled to begin on December 26. (ANI)

