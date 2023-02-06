Kyle Jamieson, Will Young included in NZ XI for warm-up match against England

Wellington [New Zealand], February 6 (ANI): Test players Kyle Jamieson and Will Young have been included in the NZ XI squad to play England in a two-day, pink-ball warm-up match, starting at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

The pair last featured for the national side in June and July, respectively, last year, and will be looking to use this opportunity to put the finishing touches on their preparation for the Test series against England, starting at Bay Oval on February 16.

NZ XI selector Gavin Larsen said the warm-up match would provide another step towards Jamieson's return to international cricket following a back injury that sidelined him for seven months.

"This is a great opportunity for the NZ XI players, from younger emerging players through to established domestic players, to experience playing against quality international opposition," said Larsen as per a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"And it is another important step for Kyle as he looks to get more quality overs under his belt before the England Test series begins," added Larsen.

International experience within the squad will also be provided by Central Stags skipper Tom Bruce, who has previously featured in the Kiwis T20I side.



Auckland Aces skipper Robbie O'Donnell and teammate Sean Solia are in the NZ XI mix, the pair (along with Bruce) recently representing New Zealand A in a first-class and List A series against India.

19-year-olds Jacob Cumming and Curtis Heaphy are skilful youngsters taking the field tomorrow who are a look into the next generation of talent.

The remainder of the NZ XI squad, to be captained by Tom Bruce and coached by Paul Wiseman, is made up of players emerging on the domestic scene.

The squad assembled in Hamilton yesterday and will train at Seddon Park this morning. A player will be available to speak to the media after training concludes at approximately 1pm.

Both days of the warm-up match will be live-streamed on NZC YouTube, with live scoring available on nzc.nz and the NZC App.

The England two-Test series begins next week with a pink-ball day-night Test at Bay Oval in Tauranga, from February 16-20.

New Zealand XI squad: Tom Bruce (c) (Central Stags), Adi Ashok (Auckland Aces), Jacob Cumming (Otago Volts), Sean Davey (Canterbury), Curtis Heaphy (wk) (Central Stags), Kyle Jamieson (Auckland Aces), Jarrod McKay (Otago Volts), Robbie O'Donnell (Auckland Aces), Will O'Donnell (Auckland Aces), Quinn Sunde (Auckland Aces), Sean Solia (Auckland Aces), Theo van Woerkom (Canterbury), Will Young (Central Stags). (ANI)

