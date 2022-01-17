Labuschagne thanks Root, England team for making Ashes 'possible'

Hobart [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Sunday thanked England and skipper Joe Root for making the Ashes series possible amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia registered a remarkable Ashes series win as they folded England for 124 on day three of the fifth Test in Hobart on Sunday.

Labuschagne shared a picture of the England cricket team and expressed gratitude towards the visiting side for touring Australia.



"Thanks to @root66 and the @englandcricket team, staff and families for coming out and making this Ashes series possible. It's not easy being away from home at the best of times, let alone in and out of bubbles, so thanks again & safe travels home," Labuschagne tweeted.

With the win on Sunday, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also took three wickets in the second innings as the hosts completed a perfect bowling performance.

After the defeat, England Test skipper Joe Root said he believes he is the right man to lead the Three Lions in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

