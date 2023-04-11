Lack of crucial batting partnerships hurting Mumbai Indians: Gavaskar

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): It will be a battle of lower-ranked teams as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in their next match of IPL at home. Both teams are yet to taste a win in the competition and haven't justified the quality they possess.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes one of the significant reasons for Mumbai Indians' struggle is that players are failing to string crucial partnerships.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said, "MI's biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big. MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed."



Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody reckons Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner should increase the tempo because scoring runs at a brisk pace is crucial for the side in powerplay overs.

Speaking on Star Sports, former Australia Tom Moody said, "It's not just the volume of runs David Warner needs to score for Delhi Capitals. He also needs to set the tempo in the powerplays, which has gone a little down. I would love to see him take the game head-on early, especially when the Impact Substitute rule provides the team more flexibility."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the nail-biting encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants which LSG won last night. The result of the high-scoring thriller in Bengaluru was decided on the final ball of the match. Despite the defeat, Pathan backed RCB to make it to the playoffs should they do well in their remaining home games.

Speaking on Star Sports, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said, "RCB have had their fair share of injury concerns in this season as several key players have been ruled out. They are missing their key pacers in Josh Hazelwood and Reece Topley due to injuries. But, I believe, RCB spinners will have to rise to the occasion now at M Chinnaswamy. Only then they will aid the fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell. If RCB end up winning their next 2-3 games at home, I am seeing RCB in the playoffs." (ANI)

