Lancashire Cricket sign Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Lancashire Cricket on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Indian all-rounder, Washington Sundar.

Following the approval of his UK visa, Washington, will arrive in the country and link up with his new teammates at Emirates Old Trafford in July.

Washington, who is currently following a period of rehabilitation with the BCCI after a recent injury, will be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, and fitness depending, on a number of County Championship games in July.

The 22-year-old all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, has already represented India in all three international formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket. To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford," said Washington Sundar in a statement.

"I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity to happen and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad next month," he added.



In 2017, at the age of just 18 years and 80 days, Washington became the youngest player to debut for India in T20Is and he has since made 31 appearances in the shortest format for his country - taking 25 wickets.

Washington also represented India four times in One Day Internationals and in four Test matches, most recently in the home Test series win against England in early 2021. He plays domestic cricket in India for Tamil Nadu and has often been compared to fellow spin bowling all-rounder, R Ashwin, who also progressed through the ranks in the Southern Indian state.

After representing India at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, Washington replaced Ashwin at Rising Pune Supergiant for the 2017 IPL, bowling at an impressive economy rate to help his side to the final.

In First-Class cricket, Washington has claimed 36 dismissals in 17 matches whilst also striking five fifties and a century with the bat. He's also picked up 44 wickets in List A cricket.

"Washington is a multi-format all-rounder whose skills with both bat and ball will be a great addition for us in the Royal London Cup and County Championship this summer. His international and IPL experiences will be invaluable in the development of our younger cricketers, many of whom he will be playing with during his stay," said Lancashire's Director of Cricket Performance, Mark Chilton.

"The addition of Washington is one that will excite our members and supporters, along with helping our continued push to bring silverware back to Emirates Old Trafford. We would like to thank the BCCI and particularly the men's head coach Rahul Dravid, for their co-operation and support in helping make this happen," he added.

Lancashire Cricket has continued its multi-layered strategic relationship by hosting a pre-season training camp in Mumbai in February 2020, whilst more recently the Club signed India batter Shreyas Iyer in 2021 but was unfortunately ruled out due to injury. (ANI)

