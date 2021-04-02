Lancashire Cricket wishes Shreyas Iyer a 'swift recovery'

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Lancashire Cricket on Friday wished India's Shreyas Iyer a swift recovery from his shoulder injury. Iyer had hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series. Lancashire Cricket had on March 22 announced the overseas signing of Iyer for the 2021 Royal London Cup.

"Fingers crossed. Everyone at Lancashire Cricket is wishing for @ShreyasIyer15's swift recovery. #RedRoseTogether," the club tweeted.

In the post, Lancashire Cricket Director Paul Allott commented on Iyer's availability and said: "He's damaged his left shoulder and he's now going to have an operation in the next week or so. When that has taken place, we'll reassess and have a much clearer idea of where he's going to be fitness-wise. But everybody's got their fingers crossed that he'll be available for us."



Earlier, Lancashire had announced that Iyer will arrive at Emirates Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the 50 over tournament and will remain with the Red Rose for the duration of the month-long group stage.

Iyer, who captains Delhi Capitals, has also been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Therefore, the franchise earlier this week named wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side.

IPL 2021 will commence on April 9 and Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

