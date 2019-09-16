Langer calls Warner a 'champion player'

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 16 (ANI): Despite failing in the Ashes series, Australia coach Justin Langer has praised David Warner by calling him a 'champion player'.

"I've learned over a long period you never write off champion players. It doesn't matter what sport, you never write off champion players," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"They tend to come good, don't they? He's had a tough series, no doubt about that, but he's also a champion player so usually with champion players they get a bit more time to come good," he added.

Australia faced a 135-run defeat in the fifth Ashes and with this victory, England levelled the series by 2-2. Warner only managed to score just 95 runs in the series.

Although Langer agreed that things did not go as per their plan, he is confident of Warner making a comeback.

"This series, it didn't go to plan, but he's seen how successful he's been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning so I'm confident he'll come good. Actually, I'm hopeful he comes good," Langer said. (ANI)

