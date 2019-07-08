Australia coach Justin Langer
Australia coach Justin Langer

Langer not worried of expected changes in squad ahead of semi-finals

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 10:53 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): Ahead of the semi-finals, Australia are likely to have major changes in the playing XI and as a result some players may play their first match in this edition of the World Cup. However, coach Justin Langer said that not only the new players but all the '22 guys on the park' will be in pressure.
"It is pressure for anyone, but there is pressure for all 22 guys on the park," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.
After Shaun Marsh was ruled out, batsman Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis faced injury during their side's clash against South Africa on July 6. Peter Handscomb has already replaced Shaun Marsh in the squad.
Although Stoinis might feature in the semi-final, Khawaja's hamstring injury has ruled him out from the tournament and consequently, the team brought Matthew Wade but the replacement is pending for official confirmation.
Keeping Stoinis' injury in mind, the team has called Mitchell Marsh, who will remain on standby until the decision is made on Stoinis' availability.
Langer backed the decision of bringing Handscomb, Wade and Shaun Marsh to Birmingham, where the team will play their semi-final against England.
"Matthew Wade has played a lot of international cricket if he comes in. There's a real upside to him and he is in no doubt career-best form. Pete Handscomb a few months ago helped us beat India 3-2 in India in their conditions and then 5-0 against Pakistan in the UAE. His temperament is excellent for it. Mitch Marsh has also played a lot of one day international cricket. We're really lucky," he said.
Amid all the replacements, the Australian side is bound to reshuffle their batting order but Langer said they are a very adaptable team.
"We've got so many options, and that's the positive thing. Whether it's Steve Smith batting at No.3, whether it's Alex Carey coming up, we've got so many options - it's a very adaptable team," Langer said.
Australia will face England in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:44 IST

BCCI approaches Indian High Commission to look into security...

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached the Indian High Commission in the UK to look into the security breach at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:08 IST

Whoever handles pressure better, will come out on top: Kohli...

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, Captain Virat Kohli said whichever team is able to handle pressure stands a better chance to win.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:20 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Faced problems in defense, says Indian...

Leeds [UK], July 8 (ANI): After losing to Tajikistan in the opening game of the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday, Indian head coach Igor Stimac stated that the team faced a number of problems in the defense.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:25 IST

Hima bags gold at Kutno Athletics Meet, second in a week

Kutno [Poland], July 8 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das finished at the top in women's 200m at Kutno Athletics Meet here on Sunday and bagged her second gold in a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:17 IST

Knight wants 'honest conversations' with team after ODI series...

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): As Australia white-washed England in a three-match ODI series on Sunday, England skipper Heather Knight said she is looking to have 'honest conversations' with the team to deduce reasons for their loss.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:40 IST

Four 'superstars' of World Cup 2019

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday shared a picture and picked the four superstars of the ongoing Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:29 IST

Jasprit Bumrah's pace bemuses Ian Bishop

Dubai [UAE], July 8 (ANI): India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got former West Indies player Ian Bishop bewildered as he said that it is hard to decipher from where the pacer gets such speed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:07 IST

Cricket Ireland announces 14-member squad for Test against England

Dublin [Ireland], July 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the 14-man squad for the upcoming historic Test against England at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:07 IST

Gold Cup: Mexico claim title, defeat USA 1-0

Chicago [USA], July 8 (ANI): Mexico defeated USA 1-0 to claim their eighth CONCACAF Gold Cup title on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Messi needs to have more respect: Tite

Leeds [UK], July 8 (ANI): After Argentina star Lionel Messi received a red-card during the Copa America clash against Chile and slammed South American football governing body CONMEBOL, Brazil coach Tite opined that Messi needs to have more respect and 'accept when he is beaten.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:50 IST

Ireland defeat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets, clean sweep ODI series

Belfast [Northern Ireland], July 8 (ANI): Ireland defeated Zimbabwe in the final ODI by six wickets on Sunday and clean swept the series 3-0.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:49 IST

Ellyse Perry stays humble after record-breaking performance

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): Australia's Ellyse Perry stayed humble despite giving out a record-breaking performance on Sunday during his team's massive 194-run victory over England.

Read More
iocl