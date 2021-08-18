Langer's efforts have restored public faith in the Australian team, says CA CEO

Melbourne [Australia], August 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) has come out in support of coach Justin Langer following question being asked as to whether the former opening batsman's coaching style is relevant for the Aussies.

Langer's role as a coach has come under the scanner after Australia's disappointing loss to Bangladesh in the T20I series. The side had also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India at home.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday said Langer has done an "incredible" job and his efforts have restored public faith in the Australian team.



"Justin (Langer) has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018. His efforts have restored public faith in the national team which is a side all Australian's can be incredibly proud of," Hockley said in a statement.

"He is contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of next year with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defence in what is one of the most anticipated series and summers of cricket in Australia for many years.

"Like many in the community and around the world the team has had an extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months during the pandemic. Despite those challenges the side has had great success in One-Day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available," he added.

Talking about the upcoming packed schedule of Australia, Hockley said, "Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team."

Cricket Australia on Sunday had cleared the way for its players to take part in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) resumption in the UAE in September and October. (ANI)

