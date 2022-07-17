Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed due to current economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): The Lanka Premier League 2022 has been postponed immediately citing the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Sunday.

The Lanka Premier League 2022 was originally scheduled to begin from August 1 to 22 this year.

In the official statement by SLC, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from August 1 to 21 will be postponed, with immediate effect."

"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament," the statement further added.



Despite facing the crisis, Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series. The series was highly competitive and saw good cricket from both sides. Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series was won by Sri Lanka 3-2, while the Warne-Murli Trophy in Tests was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis with soaring inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.

Sri Lanka's multiple crises have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the collapse of the crucial tourism industry, which provides foreign currency for imported fuel and medical supplies, and rocked by the supply chain crisis precipitated by the Ukraine war.

The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

