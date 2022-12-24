Lanka Premier League: Jaffna Kings complete hat-trick of titles, defeat Colombo Stars in final

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 24 (ANI): Jaffna Kings created history as they clinched the Lanka Premier League (LPL) title for the third year in a row after defeating Colombo Stars by two wickets in a thrilling Final.

Colombo Stars made 163/5 in 20 overs before Jaffna Kings chased down the target in 19.2 overs in the match held on Friday.

Batting second, the Kings started their innings on a positive note as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando dispatched every bad ball towards the boundary line. Gurbaz went back to the Pavillion after scoring 36 runs of 18 balls including four boundaries and two sixes. However, Fernando stayed on the crease and completed his 50 of 43 balls. He also built a 72 runs partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama (44) for the third wicket before Suranga Lakmal removed both batters.



The Kings lost five quick wickets after Samarawickrama went back to the Pavillion. However, it was a little too late for the Stars as Binura Fernando (4*) took his team to victory in the last over.

Suranga Lakmal and Benny Howell were the top bowlers for the Stars as they took three and two wickets, respectively.

Earlier, Colombo Stars had a bad start after losing the toss. They lost Nishan Madushka (1) on just two runs. Dinesh Chandimal continued his good form as he built up a 75 runs partnership for the second wicket with Charith Asalanka. Chandimal scored 49 runs of 40 balls, while Asalanka hit 31 runs on just 23 balls before Ravi Bopara (47 not out) played another brilliant knock to take the Stars to a fighting total.

For Jaffna Kings, Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage took a wicket each.

Avishka Fernando was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning half-century. (ANI)

