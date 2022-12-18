Lanka Premier League: Kandy Falcons down Colombo Stars by 9 wickets

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 18 (ANI): Kandy Falcons beat Colombo Stars by 9 wickets in the second match at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022.

On Saturday, batting first, Colombo Stars could only manage 106 as Chamika Karunaratne took 4/11 in 3.1 overs.

Chasing down the target, for Kandy Falcons, Minod Bhanuka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. Colombo Stars got the perfect start as Bhanuka was dismissed early for just 6 runs by Lakmal.

Andre Fletcher and Kamindu Mendis then up a 101-run partnership to register an easy win for the Kandy Falcons. Andre scored 44 (not out) from 41 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Mendis remained unbeaten on 51 from 48 balls. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries.



For Colombo Stars, Suranga Lakmal took the lone wicket with bowling figure of 1/19 from 2 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Colombo Stars elected to bat first. For Colombo Stars, Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal opened the innings. Dickwella was dismissed for a duck by Udana. Chandimal and Charith Asalanka then put up a 34-run partnership.

Captain Angelo Mathews contributed with 41 runs from 38 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 1 six. However, the team really could not put up a big total as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

For Kandy Falcons, Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowling with an impeccable spell. He took 4/11 from 3 overs. Meanwhile, Oshane Thomas took 3/20 from his 4 overs and Isuru Udana took 2/37. Fabian Allen took 1/20.

Chamika was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his outstanding spell. (ANI)

