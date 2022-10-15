Lanka Premier League to start from December 6 this year

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that Lanka Premier League, the country's top domestic T20 League featuring international cricketers, will start from December 6 this year.

"The 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league with an international flavor, will commence on the 6th of December 2022," said a statement from the board issued on Friday.

This year's edition will be played across 3 venues, namely Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS), Hambantota; Ranasinghe Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (PKICS), Kandy; and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo.



The tournament will kick off with matches played in MRICS, Hambantota, and then move to PKICS, Kandy, before shifting to RPICS, Colombo, to play the last leg of the first round matches of the tournament, including the eliminator round and the finals.

The opening game of the tournament will be played between reigning champions Jaffna and the runner-up of the 2021 edition, Team Galle.



Earlier in July, the league was postponed citing the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament.

The Lanka Premier League 2022 was originally scheduled to begin from August 1 to 22 this year. (ANI)

