Lanka Premier League to start on August 28

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 27 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament will commence on August 28 and conclude on September 20.

Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee at a meeting held on Monday granted approval for the tournament.

"The 23 match League will be played on the four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Over 70 international players and ten top-notch coaches have already confirmed their availability to take part in the tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players.

The bidding for the event's titleholder is due to close on July 30 and the schedule of the matches are to be published afterwards.

Sri Lanka has controlled the spread of COVID-19 better than many other cricket-playing nations. (ANI)

