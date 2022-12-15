Lanka Premier League will help youngsters showcase their skills globally: SL batter Kusal Mendis

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 14 (ANI): Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has said that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will help youngsters showcase their skills on a global stage and many exciting players will represent the national side in the coming time.

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League is near halfway stage. With the league witnessing some nail-biting thriller matches and exhilarating performances from young domestic players, it has been a hit among cricket lovers and the audience who have been thronging to the stadiums daily to see the matches.



Kusal, who is also the captain of Galle Gladiators, said: "The Lanka Premier League will provide an opportunity to young Sri Lankan players to showcase their skills and talent on a global stage. They are learning so much from the international players who have tons of experience. This will help them in becoming better players in future. And not just young players, the league is also beneficial for national players as well as they are getting good game time which is crucial. I am sure that we will see many exciting young players playing for Sri Lanka national team in coming time."

According to an LPL release, Kusal also spoke about how the league is important for the country.

"The appetite for cricket in this country is huge. As important it is for the players, the tournament is also bringing a positive vibe, a feeling of joy which the people of the country need right now," he said. (ANI)

