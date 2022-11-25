Lankan MP claims Test match against Pak fixed, probe ordered

Colombo [SriLanka], November 24 (ANI): Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara made sensational allegations against the national cricket team, claiming that the Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in July was fixed. He labelled the Sri Lankan cricket board as " a gambling den."

The accusation is in respect to the first Test of Pakistan's red-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July. Pakistan comprehensively chased down a seemingly improbable target of 342 in the fourth innings, on a turning pitch and went 1-0 up in the series.

The Sri Lankan cricket board invited Alex Marshall, the head of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, to probe the claims levelled by Bandara.



Bandara was quoted as telling ESPN Cricinfo, "In the last Pakistan series, our team scored 400-odd [Sri Lanka had set a target of 342, a ground record if achieved], and still lost in the last innings. From the person who rolls the pitch, everyone has been given money. The board has become a gambling den."

However, Bandara has not produced enough proof to support his charges against Sri Lankan cricket. He referred to player mismanagement by the board and his squabble with Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lankan cricket.

No statement is issued by Anti Corruption Unit in this matter. (ANI)

