Australia skipper Meg Lanning and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy
Australia skipper Meg Lanning and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy

Lanning and Healy move up in ICC Women's ODI rankings

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:12 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning and wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy have moved up in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings.
Lanning's average of 69 in the ODI series against Sri Lanka helped her improve her place in the latest ICC rankings.
The skipper who amassed 138 runs in the recently concluded ODI series is now at sixth place.
Healy too moved up one place to three after smashing a century in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.
Australia defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the final ODI to clinch the series by 3-0.
Jess Jonassen who became the fourth Australian bowler to scalp 100 wickets in ODI moved up by one place to secure the top spot in the rankings.
In the three-match ODI series, the Aussies have performed brilliantly as they won all the matches in the series. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:39 IST

Sindhu terms her BWF World Championship victory as a 'much-awaited win'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10: Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday termed her victory as a 'much-awaited win.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:31 IST

Manju Rani reaches semifinal of AIBA Women's World C'ships,...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the 48kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:58 IST

New Zealand Cricket signs six year deal with Spark Sport

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): New Zealand cricket on Thursday signed a six-year broadcasting rights deal with a streaming service Spark Sport, starting from April next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:55 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for performance in Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded Mary Kom's exceptional performance in the World Women's Boxing Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:53 IST

Kiren Rijiju wants positive, conductive sports culture in the country

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday called for creating a sports culture in the country and also asked the private sector to play an active role in promoting fitness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:49 IST

Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor to lead CPL women's T10 teams

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): West Indies legspinner Afy Fletcher and skipper Stafanie Taylor have been named captains of Caribbean Premier League's Courts Gladiators and NLCB Revellers, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:28 IST

Netflix's jibe at Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy's Twitter spat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Netflix UK and Ireland's official handle had the best response to the ongoing Twitter spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy - wives of former England footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:43 IST

Small fire behind players' pavilion delays play during Sheffield Shield

Perth [Australia], Oct 10 (ANI): Small fire behind the players' pavilion at the WACA ground in Perth delayed play on the opening day of the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Tasmania on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST

Will try to win gold medal for country: Mary Kom

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): After entering the semi-finals of ongoing World Women's Boxing Championships, Mary Kom on Thursday said that she would try to win the gold medal for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:10 IST

Performance against Pakistan will inspire youngsters: Rumesh Ratnayake

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): After his team defeated Pakistan in the all the three T20Is, Sri Lanka's coach Rumesh Ratnayake believes that the victory will certainly inspire the next set of Islanders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST

Mary Kom storms into semi-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Mary Kom on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing World Women's Boxing Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:49 IST

Steve Smith is confusing bowlers left, right and centre: Dale Steyn

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has hailed Australia batsman Steve Smith for his consistency and said that the top-order batter is confusing bowlers left, right and centre.

Read More
iocl