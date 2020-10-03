Lanning, Haynes shine as Australia defeat New Zealand in first ODI

Brisbane [Australia], October 3 (ANI): Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes played knocks of 62 and 44 respectively as Australia defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday here at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Chasing 181, Australia got off to a steady start as openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 41 runs for the first wicket. However, New Zealand got a breakthrough in the 9th over when Rosemary Mair dismissed Healy (26).

Meg Lanning then joined Haynes in the middle and the duo mixed caution with aggression to put Australia in the driver's seat. They stitched together a partnership of 55 runs for the second wicket, but Haynes (44) lost her wicket in the 21st over, reducing Australia to 106/2.

Beth Mooney then came out to the middle and she along with Lanning put on 43 runs for the third wicket. But 32 runs away from the target, Australia lost the wicket of Mooney (16) in the 29th over.

Then, Lanning (62*) and Sophie Molineux (18*) took Australia over the line with seven wickets with 98 balls to spare.



Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Australia bundle out New Zealand for 180 runs.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand was reeling at 83/6 as Australia got rid of all the top-order batters by the 27th over. It was then that Maddy Green and Perkins got together to retrieve the innings for the visitors.

Green and Perkins put on 62 runs for the seventh wicket before Sophie Molineux dismissed Green (35) in the 42nd over.

Soon after, Perkins (32) was sent back to the pavilion by Nicola Carey, and eventually, New Zealand was bundled out for 180.

Brief Scores: Australia 181/3 (Meg Lanning 62*, Rachael Haynes 44, Rosemary Mair 2-21) defeat New Zealand 180/10 (Maddy Green 53, Katie Perkins 32, Georgia Wareham 2-23) by seven wickets.

Both sides will now lock horns in the second ODI on Monday, October 5.(ANI)

