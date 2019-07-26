Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga bids adieu to international cricket

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's unorthodox fast bowler Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh here at PR Stadium on Friday.
In his last ODI Malinga returned to the figure of 3-38 in his 9.4 overs. He scalped the last wicket of Bangladesh's inning.
Malinga featured in 329 international games for Sri Lanka where he scalped 536 wickets. In his 15-year-long cricketing career, the bowler remained in highlight for his action, unique hairstyle, and moreover for his bowling.
Malinga is still a mystery for many batsmen as he has the ability to ball toe-breaking yorkers and also the slower deliveries with the same action and run-up.
The 35-year-old made his debut against Australia in Test cricket in 2004. In the same year, he played his maiden ODI against the UAE at Dambulla. Malinga's T20 debut came against England at Southhampton.
Malinga was the team's highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He took 13 wickets in the tournament from seven innings.
Malinga is the only bowler to have taken three ODI hat-tricks. He attained a career-high points tally of 675 after a memorable spell of three for 22 against Bangladesh in Colombo on July 2007.
His highest ranking was seventh in November 2011, achieved against Pakistan in Dubai.
The pacer had retired from Test cricket in 2011, but he had continued to play other formats since then.
Sri Lanka won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 91 runs and will play in the second ODI on July 28 in the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:46 IST

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 91 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:13 IST

Paul Collingwood elected as MCC Honorary Life Member

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been elected as the Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Mohammad Amir expresses gratitude to Pak PM Imran Khan after...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan after retiring from Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:57 IST

Rajasthan Royals appoints Lisa Sthalekar as advisor for youth,...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday appointed former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar as its advisor for youth and junior cricket programmes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:04 IST

Mahela Jayawardena shares memory with Malinga

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena on Friday shared a memorable picture with teammate Lasith Malinga who is playing his last international match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:31 IST

First-class cricket is coming to East Delhi, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Upgradation of facilities for first-class cricket has begun at Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex in the capital, said East Delhi MP and former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST

Abhinav Bindra will guide athletes in Patiala Sports University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rana Sodhi on Friday said that the state government will use the abundant talent and expertise of Abhinav Bindra to guide budding athletes in the new proposed Sports University in Patiala.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:54 IST

Women's Ashes: Sarah Taylor withdraws from England T20I squad

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor on Friday withdrew herself from the T20 International series of the Women's Ashes due to the ongoing management of her anxiety issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:50 IST

Chirs Woakes makes to Lord's Honours Board

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England's right-arm pacer Chris Woakes on Friday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after scalping six wickets on the third day of the one-off Test against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:30 IST

Lord's Test: England defeat Ireland by 143 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:20 IST

Chris Gayle named in Windies squad for India ODIs

St John's [Antigua], July 26 (ANI): Swashbuckling all-rounder Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies' 14-man squad for the three One-Day International series (ODIs) against India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:35 IST

Hockey India names 18-member women's squad for Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced an 18-member women's squad for the upcoming Olympic Test Event in Japan.

Read More
iocl