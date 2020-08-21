Lasith Malinga to miss first part of IPL 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians spearhead Lasith Malinga is set to miss the first part of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Malinga will not be travelling to the UAE and will miss the initial games due to personal reasons.

However, the pacer wants to be by his side and will be training in Colombo, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Malinga has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians. Last year the right-handed bowler defended eight runs in the final over of the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

