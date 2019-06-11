Lasith Malinga will fly back to Sri Lanka after match against Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga will fly back home after his side's clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played today, as Malinga's mother-in-law passed away.

However, the 35-year old pacer is likely to join the team in their next match which will be played against Australia on June 15.

"Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka's World Cup Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away. He is expected to join the team, before the team's next #CWC19 game, which will be played against Australia on 15th," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

After Sri Lanka faced a massive 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, they managed to win their next match against Afghanistan by 34 runs. Malinga shined in the match as he took three wickets in the match and gave away just 39 runs from his 6.4 over.

However, their third match against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Sri Lanka will now compete with Bangladesh at Bristol County Ground today. (ANI)

