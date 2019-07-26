Last-minute call: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal on being named interim captain

Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who will be leading the team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, said naming him interim captain was a "last-minute call."

Iqbal has been given the additional responsibility as Masharfe Mortaza sustained a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Moreover, vice captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in the series due to personal reasons.

"It was a last-minute call. I have been given the responsibility, as regular captain Mashrafe [Mortaza] bhai is injured, while vice-captain Shakib [Al Hasan] is not available for personal reasons," ICC quoted Iqbal as saying.

Iqbal also said that he is not feeling like he will be making a captaincy debut as he has been a part of the team for over 12 years.

"I have been playing for the national team for over 12 years now, and as the board has given me the responsibility in their absence, I should take that. I am not thinking like 'I am making a debut in captaincy," Iqbal said.

Moreover, Iqbal stated that Mortaza is still his captain and only the Bangladesh cricket board will decide the captain after Mortaza's retirement.

"Mashrafe bhai is still my captain. He is yet to retire from cricket, and after his retirement, there is regular vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan. The board will decide who will be the next captain of the team. I don't want to say that I would want to do captaincy, or not at the moment. As I have been given the responsibility for these three games, I want to fulfill that by giving my best," Iqbal said.

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played today at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (ANI)

