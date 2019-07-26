Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal

Last-minute call: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal on being named interim captain

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:47 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who will be leading the team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, said naming him interim captain was a "last-minute call."
Iqbal has been given the additional responsibility as Masharfe Mortaza sustained a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Moreover, vice captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in the series due to personal reasons.
"It was a last-minute call. I have been given the responsibility, as regular captain Mashrafe [Mortaza] bhai is injured, while vice-captain Shakib [Al Hasan] is not available for personal reasons," ICC quoted Iqbal as saying.
Iqbal also said that he is not feeling like he will be making a captaincy debut as he has been a part of the team for over 12 years.
"I have been playing for the national team for over 12 years now, and as the board has given me the responsibility in their absence, I should take that. I am not thinking like 'I am making a debut in captaincy," Iqbal said.
Moreover, Iqbal stated that Mortaza is still his captain and only the Bangladesh cricket board will decide the captain after Mortaza's retirement.
"Mashrafe bhai is still my captain. He is yet to retire from cricket, and after his retirement, there is regular vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan. The board will decide who will be the next captain of the team. I don't want to say that I would want to do captaincy, or not at the moment. As I have been given the responsibility for these three games, I want to fulfill that by giving my best," Iqbal said.
The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played today at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:34 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Indian soldiers

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Sports fraternity on Friday saluted the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices on the line of duty, on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:04 IST

'I can't believe it': Jack Leach on his innings against Ireland

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): After playing a knock of 92 runs against Ireland in the one-off Test match, Jack Leach said he cannot believe that he went on to play such long innings while adding that the knock went a little bit longer further than he thought.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:46 IST

Japan Open: Sai Praneeth enters semi-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Japan Open as he defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-12, 21-15 in the quarter-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:18 IST

Marco Asensio pens emotional message after suffering knee injury

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After suffering a serious knee injury, Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio on Friday wrote an emotional message on Twitter thanking his fans for all their support.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:12 IST

Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona: Iniesta

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta is certain that his former Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona amid links with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Manchester United.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:07 IST

Joao Felix likely to be available for Real Madrid clash

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone said Joao Felix, who faced a hip problem during a match against Numancia, may feature in the Real Madrid clash scheduled for Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:42 IST

Arsenal confirms signing William Saliba

London [England], July 26 (ANI): England's football club Arsenal FC have confirmed signing French defender William Saliba.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:17 IST

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden to miss remaining county season

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): English county Yorkshire's spinner Josh Poysden will miss the remainder of county season as he is suffering from a fractured skull after being hit in the nets session.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:59 IST

Lord's Test: England end Day 2 at 303/9, lead Ireland by 181 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England ended Day 2 at 303/9, gaining a lead of 181 runs against Ireland in the one-off Test Match at Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:50 IST

GT20 Canada: Yuvraj disappoints as Vancouver Knights defeat...

Brampton [Canada], July 26 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a disappointing debut for Toronto Nationals as they were defeated by Vancouver Knights by eight wickets in the opening match of the Global T20 Canada on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:21 IST

England nightwatchman Jack Leach misses out on maiden Test hundred

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): A day after playing the role of nightwatchman, England left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Thursday missed out on registering his maiden Test hundred against Ireland at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:05 IST

Lahore University of Management Sciences becomes ICC-accredited...

Dubai [UAE], July 25 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) as a testing centre for suspected illegal bowling actions on Thursday.

Read More
iocl