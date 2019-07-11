Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar urges Dhoni not to retire

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:46 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In a series of tweets on Thursday, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar urged cricket legend M S Dhoni not  to retire from the game.
"Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain. Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye @msdhoni (Nowadays, I'm hearing that you (Dhoni) are going to retire. Please don't take retirement, nation wants you. I also request you, not to take retirement and also do not think about retirement), Lata tweeted.
" Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain. Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun(Yesterday, we did not win but we did not lose too. I dedicate Gulzar's written song (Akash ke us paar bhi) to my team.)," she added.
In the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs. After India's loss, speculation was on the rise that MS Dhoni might retire from the limited overs of cricket.
The wicket-keeper batsman played a knock of 50 runs but was unable to take his side over the line against the Kiwis.
Dhoni faced criticism during the ongoing World Cup for scoring runs at a slow pace. (ANI)

