Laura Marsh completes 100 ODI matches

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Laura Marsh completed her 100 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second ICC Women's Championship match against the West Indies.

The 32-year-old received her 100th cap from former England batswoman Lydia Greenway in the presence of her current teammates, including skipper Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, and Jenny Gunn.

Sciver shared a picture of Marsh on Instagram captioned with "100 up for lorni the legend today! Amazing achievement with a few bumps along the way."



Gunn welcomed Marsh to the 100 club.

"Congratulations on your 100th cap old girl. Welcome to the 100 club," she wrote with a picture wherein Gunn, Marsh and Katherine Brunt can be seen with the World Cup 2017 trophy.



England Cricket Board commended Marsh, saying "How it feels to get ODI cap. Well played Laura Marsh."



Marsh celebrated her milestone on Sunday with magical spin bowling which helped her bag Chedean Nation's wicket. She now has a total of 125 wickets under her belt, including three four-wicket hauls and one five-for. England secured a comfortable 121-run victory over West Indies in a rain-hit match at County Ground in Worcester.

With the win, England have taken an unassailable lead 2-0. The Heather Knight-led side has now bagged a total of four points and will meet the Caribbean side in the third ODI on June 13 at Chelmsford to earn two more precious ICC Women's Championship points. (ANI)

