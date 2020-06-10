Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

London [UK], June 10 (ANI): England women's team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia.

Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on international travel imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cancellation of most commercial flights, but returned home over the weekend, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The UK government has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those arriving from overseas that came into place on June 8, but both players returned home in time to avoid that, meaning they will be able to leave the house when necessary.

Winfield was celebrating her honeymoon in Queensland, following her wedding to long-term partner Courtney Hill, the Leeds Rhinos rugby league player.

England's head coach Lisa Keightley has also returned from Australia and is expected to return to training with the squad on June 22.

England's series against India, initially scheduled to start at the end of June, has been postponed, and ECB officials have been in discussions with the BCCI and CSA about turning South Africa's tour in September into a tri-series. (ANI)

