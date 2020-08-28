Laurie Evans join Surrey on loan for Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey [UK], Aug 27 (ANI): Laurie Evans will play for England's County club Surrey in this year's Vitality T20 Blast after extending his loan deal at the club before joining permanently from next season.

The batsman will now remain on loan at The Kia Oval for the rest of the summer but both clubs have agreed that he will sit out all fixtures between Surrey and Sussex in 2020.

That means Evans is set to be unavailable for three matches - two in the Vitality Blast South Group and one in the Bob Willis Trophy. He would also miss any knockout fixture between Surrey and Sussex in the latter stages of the Vitality Blast if that situation arises.

"I'd like to thank Sussex for their understanding in allowing Laurie to join us on loan for the remainder of the season barring matches against Sussex," Alec Stewart, Surrey Director of Cricket said in a statement.

"When a player has signed a contract to join another county especially having already played three matches, it's only natural that they feel part of the new set up they're going to be involved in,"

Surrey will travel to Hove on Friday to begin their T20 campaign. Sussex will then visit The Oval between September 6 to 9 in the Bob Willis Trophy and return to London in the Vitality Blast on September 16. (ANI)

