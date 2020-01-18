Laxman, Kumble condole demise of Bapu Nadkarni

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble on Saturday condoled the demise of former India all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni.

Nadkarni passed away aged 86 at his daughter's residence in Mumbai on Friday.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bapu Nadkarni Sir. May his soul RIP," former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.



"Sad to hear about Bapu Nadkarni's demise. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," former spinner Anil Kumble tweeted.



"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of one of India's finest all-rounders Bapu Nadkarni Sir. His record of 21 successive maiden overs in a test match still stands. #BapuNadkarni," spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.



"32-27-5-0 with 21 consecutive maidens. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the wonderful Bapu Nadkarni Ji on his passing away," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.



Nadkarni represented India in 41 Test matches and later served as a member of the National Selection Committee and also as the Jt Hon. Secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

One of the most economical bowlers to have ever played the game, Nadkarni conceded just 2559 runs from 9165 balls he bowled in Test cricket. His miserly Test economy of 1.67 is still the fourth-best among bowlers with a minimum of 2000 balls bowled.

In one of the best displays of frugal bowling, Nadkarni bowled 21 maiden overs during the first Test against England in Madras in 1964.

In the fifth and final Test of the same series, he scored 52 not out in the first innings and batted for 418 minutes and remained unbeaten on 122 when India was made to follow on.

In first-class cricket, he again stood out with an economy of just 1.64 despite bowling over 10000 balls, picking 500 wickets in 191 matches. He also made 8880 first-class runs with 14 centuries and 46 fifties. (ANI)

