Lea Tahuhu ruled out of remaining ODIs against England due to hamstring injury

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 24 (ANI): New Zealand women pacer Lea Tahuhu has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against England due to a hamstring injury.

Tahuhu sustained the injury during the first ODI on Tuesday and will be replaced by uncapped Canterbury seamer Gabby Sullivan.

"It's unfortunate news for Lea and a big loss for the team. We wish her the best of luck with her recovery and know she'll be doing everything to get back on the park as soon as possible," ESPNcricinfo quoted New Zealand coach Bob Carter as saying.



"The flipside of this is a great opportunity for Gabby who's been impressive for Canterbury and deserves the call-up," he added.

New Zealand suffered a massive eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI after England easily chased down the target of 179 runs. Tamsin Beaumont (71) and Heather Knight (67*) powered England to chase the target and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second ODI between New Zealand women and England women will be played on February 26. (ANI)

