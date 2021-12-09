'Leader who led side with grit, passion and determination': BCCI expresses gratitude to Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for leading Team India with "grit, passion and determination".

Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

"A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Flag of IndiaTop with upwards arrow above. Thank you Captain .@imVkohli," BCCI tweeted.



Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

