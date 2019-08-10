Pakistan batter Javeria Khan
Pakistan batter Javeria Khan

Leading ICC Women's Global Development squad was 'very beneficial' for Javeria Khan

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:47 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Pakistan's Javeria Khan said the experience of captaining ICC Women's Global Development squad in England was 'very beneficial'.
"It was a great experience and valuable exposure which provided great learning opportunities. It was an opportunity that I had been hoping for; playing for a new team in different conditions was very beneficial," Javeria said in a press release.
The 31-year-old captained and mentored the ICC development side in a series of six T20 matches against Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars and England Academy teams as part of the ICC's initiative of improving the standard of women's cricket.
On the personal front, this proved to be a successful series for Javeria. Her contributions included a match-winning 64 off 59 balls against the fancied Surrey Stars. She also made an all-round contribution in the return game against the same side, scoring 40 runs off 35 balls including seven fours beside a haul of two for 19 in a three-over spell.
"It was quite a challenge to lead a new team since we all gathered just a day ahead of the event, practised and then played the games. I hadn't met the players before so to lead them straightaway was tough. However, with the support of the team management we gradually overcame the challenge and as the games progressed we started to understand each other better which helped us improve our performances," Javeria said.
Javeria, who has played for Pakistan in 98 ODIs and 91 T20Is, has resumed training at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center in Karachi after returning from England last week to gear up for the upcoming season.
She aims to utilise the experience gained in England for the national side as she focuses on achieving the milestone of 100 caps each both in ODIs and T20Is.
"The experience I gained in England, I would now want to transfer it to the international arena. We have a busy season ahead and I want to put in practice the lessons of the tour in my game while managing my workload. The tour has given me a lot of confidence which I aim to impart in my game for the upcoming assignments," Javeria said.
Being a senior, Javeria also mentors younger players during her practice sessions in Karachi.
"The facilities have improved considerably here at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center especially in the last year with the new management's interest and focus. We have coaches and trainers available here to help us practice here with Karachi-based girls," she said.
"I also get to observe the emerging talent. I try to pass on my knowledge and experience to the youngsters and also learn from them. All in all, we have a nice and healthy environment here," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:45 IST

Jonty Rhodes shares special message for Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former South African batsman and greatest fielder of all time Jonty Rhodes has shared a special message and asked Indian batsman Suresh Raina, who underwent knee surgery, to listen to his body.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:47 IST

Hockey India names 33 players for junior men's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced 33 players for the upcoming junior men's national coaching camp, which is scheduled to begin on August 12.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:30 IST

Windies name 13-member squad for Test series against India

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 10 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday named the 13-member squad for the upcoming Test series against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:08 IST

England spinner Adil Rashid ruled out of domestic season

London [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): England leg spinner Adil Rashid was ruled out of the rest of the domestic season due to a shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:00 IST

Bangladesh's all-rounder Rumana Ahmed out of T20 World Cup qualifier

Dubai [UAE], Aug 10 (ANI): Bangladesh women's cricket team suffered a blow ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 as their all-rounder player Rumana Ahmed has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 09:22 IST

Premier League: Liverpool thrash Norwich City 4-1 in opening encounter

Liverpool [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Liverpool registered a 4-1 win against Norwich City in the opening game of the Premier League here at Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:20 IST

David Silva to captain Manchester City, confirms Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that David Silva will be the club's new captain, filling the vacant spot left by Vincent Kompany.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:11 IST

Pochettino believes new arrivals will bring 'good energy' to Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his satisfaction over the squad saying that the new arrivals will bring good energy and help them achieve things they want.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:56 IST

Suresh Raina undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India batsman Suresh Raina on Friday underwent a knee surgery which will require four to six weeks of rehab for recovery.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:53 IST

Lucas Moura signs contract extension at Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Lucas Moura on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will extend his stay at the club until 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:50 IST

Aritz Aduriz to retire at the end of season

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz has said that he will retire from the game at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:43 IST

Jofra Archer, Jack Leach find spot in England's second Ashes Test squad

London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday named Jofra Archer and Jack Leach in the 12-man squad which will take on Australia for the second Ashes Test.

Read More
iocl