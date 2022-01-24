Leading India was a great honour, team will learn from mistakes, says KL Rahul

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): India's stand-in captain for the ODI series in South Africa, KL Rahul, on Monday said that leading the Men in Blue was a great honour.

On Sunday, the Proteas overcame a late cameo from Deepak Chahar to complete a hat-trick of wins with a four-run victory in Cape Town to seal a 3-0 series whitewash against India.

"Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes. Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words," KL Rahul tweeted.



"The work does not stop as we focus on getting better and never giving up. Thank you for your support," he added.

Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65), Shikhar Dhawan (61), and Deepak Chahar (54) went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss against South Africa in the third and final ODI here at Newlands, Cape Town. With this win, the Proteas won the ODI series 3-0.

India had lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa as well. After that, Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the Test skipper.

India will next lock horns West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

